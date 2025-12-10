VCU takes on New Mexico following Hill’s 22-point game

New Mexico Lobos (7-2) at VCU Rams (6-3) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -9.5; over/under…

New Mexico Lobos (7-2) at VCU Rams (6-3)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -9.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces New Mexico after Terrence Hill Jr. scored 22 points in VCU’s 83-57 win against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Rams have gone 4-0 at home. VCU is the A-10 leader with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Barry Evans averaging 2.8.

The Lobos have gone 0-1 away from home. New Mexico has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

VCU makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). New Mexico has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Rams. Jadrian Tracey is averaging 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 41.5%.

Jake Hall is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 13.3 points. Deyton Albury is averaging 12.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.