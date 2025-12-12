VCU plays Temple on 5-game road skid

VCU Rams (3-6, 0-1 A-10) at Temple Owls (4-5) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU visits Temple looking…

VCU Rams (3-6, 0-1 A-10) at Temple Owls (4-5)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU visits Temple looking to stop its five-game road skid.

The Owls are 3-0 in home games. Temple is seventh in the AAC scoring 68.6 points while shooting 39.8% from the field.

The Rams are 0-2 in road games. VCU has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Temple is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 43.6% VCU allows to opponents. VCU’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Temple has given up to its opponents (42.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylah Turner is shooting 39.5% and averaging 15.2 points for the Owls. Drew Alexander is averaging 5.3 points.

Katarina Knezevic is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Rams. Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 17.2 points.

