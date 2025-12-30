VCU hosts Saint Bonaventure after Mitchell’s 21-point outing

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-2) at VCU Rams (9-4) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits VCU…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-2) at VCU Rams (9-4)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits VCU after Frank Mitchell scored 21 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 92-81 victory against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Rams are 7-1 on their home court. VCU ranks eighth in the A-10 with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Lazar Djokovic averaging 3.3.

The Bonnies are 2-0 on the road. Saint Bonaventure scores 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

VCU scores 86.6 points, 16.9 more per game than the 69.7 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure averages 6.2 more points per game (78.4) than VCU gives up (72.2).

The Rams and Bonnies meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Hill Jr. is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Rams. Djokovic is averaging 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the past 10 games.

Dasonte Bowen is averaging 8.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Bonnies. Mitchell is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 86.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

