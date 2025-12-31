VCU hosts Mitchell and Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-2) at VCU Rams (9-4) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10.5; over/under…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-2) at VCU Rams (9-4)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure takes on VCU after Frank Mitchell scored 21 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 92-81 victory against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Rams are 7-1 in home games. VCU is third in the A-10 scoring 86.6 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Bonnies have gone 2-0 away from home. Saint Bonaventure is third in the A-10 with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell averaging 5.2.

VCU averages 86.6 points, 16.9 more per game than the 69.7 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The Rams and Bonnies face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Hill Jr. is averaging 13.1 points for the Rams. Lazar Djokovic is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Mitchell is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Bonnies. Darryl Simmons II is averaging 12.9 points and 1.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 86.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.