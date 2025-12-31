Vanterpool scores 21 to lead Florida Atlantic over UTSA 110-70 in American Conference opener

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Devin Vanterpool scored 21 points as Florida Atlantic beat UTSA 110-70 on Wednesday in an…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Devin Vanterpool scored 21 points as Florida Atlantic beat UTSA 110-70 on Wednesday in an American Conference opener.

Vanterpool went 8 of 13 from the field (5 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Owls (9-5, 1-0). Isaiah Elohim hit two 3-pointers and scored 16, while Kanaan Carlyle sank four 3s and scored 16.

Austin Nunez finished with 22 points for the Roadrunners (4-9, 0-1), who have lost six in a row. Brent Moss added 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Jamir Simpson had nine points.

Vanterpool scored 16 to help the Owls build a 60-28 advantage at halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

