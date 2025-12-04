Van De Griend scores 14 in Idaho State’s 68-59 win over UMKC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Caleb Van De Griend’s 14 points helped Idaho State defeat Kansas City 68-59 in the…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Caleb Van De Griend’s 14 points helped Idaho State defeat Kansas City 68-59 in the Big Sky-Summit Challenge on Wednesday.

Van De Griend added 10 rebounds for the Bengals (5-4). Connor Hollenbeck shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Lachlan Brewer shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Kasheem Grady II led the Roos (1-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and three steals. Jerome Palm added 13 points for Kansas City. CJ Evans finished with 11 points and four assists. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Roos.

