Valparaiso visits Martinelli and Northwestern

Valparaiso Beacons (6-4) at Northwestern Wildcats (6-4, 0-2 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -17.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Valparaiso after Nick Martinelli scored 22 points in Northwestern’s 93-53 victory against the Jackson State Tigers.

The Wildcats have gone 4-1 in home games. Northwestern scores 82.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Beacons are 1-2 on the road. Valparaiso is second in the MVC with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Shon Tupuola averaging 3.1.

Northwestern makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Valparaiso has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Valparaiso averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Northwestern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinelli is scoring 21.2 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Wildcats. Arrinten Page is averaging 15.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 60.4%.

Rakim Chaney is averaging 11.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Beacons. JT Pettigrew is averaging 10.3 points and 5.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

