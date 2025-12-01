Valparaiso visits Marquette following Ross’ 21-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (5-2) at Marquette Golden Eagles (4-4) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette plays Valparaiso after Chase…

Valparaiso Beacons (5-2) at Marquette Golden Eagles (4-4)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette plays Valparaiso after Chase Ross scored 21 points in Marquette’s 75-74 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Golden Eagles are 4-2 in home games. Marquette is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beacons are 1-1 in road games. Valparaiso has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Marquette makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Valparaiso has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Valparaiso averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Marquette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ross averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 20.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Nigel James Jr. is shooting 44.4% and averaging 11.3 points.

Rakim Chaney is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Beacons. Shon Tupuola is averaging 8.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

