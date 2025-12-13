Valparaiso takes on Western Michigan on 10-game losing streak

Valparaiso Beacons (0-10, 0-1 MVC) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso is…

Valparaiso Beacons (0-10, 0-1 MVC) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-5)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso is looking to break its 10-game skid with a victory over Western Michigan.

The Broncos have gone 0-2 at home. Western Michigan is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Beacons are 0-5 on the road. Valparaiso has a 0-8 record against teams over .500.

Western Michigan is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Western Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kailey Starks is shooting 34.7% and averaging 10.7 points for the Broncos. Nile Muguira Orbe is averaging 8.3 points.

Fiona Connolly is averaging 12.5 points for the Beacons. Milana Nenadic is averaging 8.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.