Valparaiso takes on UIC, seeks to break 8-game slide

UIC Flames (4-5) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-8)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso enters the matchup against UIC as losers of eight games in a row.

The Beacons are 0-1 in home games. Valparaiso has a 0-7 record against teams over .500.

The Flames are 1-3 on the road. UIC ranks sixth in the MVC with 12.3 assists per game led by Chantrel Clayton averaging 2.3.

Valparaiso averages 52.5 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 63.9 UIC gives up. UIC averages 61.8 points per game, 20.6 fewer points than the 82.4 Valparaiso gives up.

The Beacons and Flames meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiona Connolly is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Beacons. Milana Nenadic is averaging 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 40.3%.

Sara Zabrecky is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 6.7 points. Julia Coleman is averaging 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

