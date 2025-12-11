Valparaiso takes on SIU-Edwardsville, seeks to break 9-game slide

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-3) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-9, 0-1 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso comes into…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-3) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-9, 0-1 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso comes into the matchup against SIU-Edwardsville after losing nine in a row.

The Beacons are 0-2 in home games. Valparaiso has a 0-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cougars are 1-2 on the road. SIU-Edwardsville scores 63.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Valparaiso is shooting 32.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 37.5% SIU-Edwardsville allows to opponents. SIU-Edwardsville averages 63.6 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than the 80.0 Valparaiso allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiona Connolly is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Beacons. Allia von Schlegell is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Macy Silvey averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Kiyoko Proctor is averaging 14.7 points.

