Valparaiso takes on Northern Iowa, looks to break 12-game skid

Northern Iowa Panthers (5-6, 1-0 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-12, 0-1 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso heads into the matchup against Northern Iowa after losing 12 straight games.

The Beacons have gone 0-4 in home games. Valparaiso gives up 78.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 27.0 points per game.

The Panthers are 1-0 in MVC play. Northern Iowa ranks fourth in the MVC shooting 29.3% from 3-point range.

Valparaiso averages 51.8 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 59.7 Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Valparaiso gives up.

The Beacons and Panthers face off Monday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allia von Schlegell averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Fiona Connolly is shooting 41.1% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jenna Twedt averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Ryley Goebel is averaging 12 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and two blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 0-10, averaging 52.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 31.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 58.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

