Valparaiso takes on Northern Iowa after Dease’s 25-point showing

Valparaiso Beacons (6-6, 0-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (9-3, 1-0 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Valparaiso Beacons (6-6, 0-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (9-3, 1-0 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits Northern Iowa after Owen Dease scored 25 points in Valparaiso’s 85-79 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Panthers have gone 6-1 in home games. Northern Iowa averages 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Beacons have gone 0-1 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is fifth in the MVC with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Shon Tupuola averaging 6.9.

Northern Iowa makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Valparaiso has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Valparaiso has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 36.9% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

The Panthers and Beacons face off Monday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell is averaging 13.3 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Panthers. Leon Bond III is averaging 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the last 10 games.

Rakim Chaney averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Dease is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Beacons: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.