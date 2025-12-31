Valparaiso faces Indiana State, looks to end 13-game skid

Valparaiso Beacons (0-13, 0-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (3-8, 0-2 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Valparaiso Beacons (0-13, 0-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (3-8, 0-2 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso heads into the matchup against Indiana State as losers of 13 games in a row.

The Sycamores are 2-1 in home games. Indiana State is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.9 turnovers per game.

The Beacons are 0-2 against conference opponents. Valparaiso ranks third in the MVC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kamryn Winch averaging 3.8.

Indiana State scores 69.4 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 79.3 Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso’s 31.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.1 percentage points lower than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

The Sycamores and Beacons meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tierney Kelsey is shooting 36.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Sycamores. Jayci Allen is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Allia von Schlegell averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Fiona Connolly is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points per game.

Beacons: 0-10, averaging 52.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

