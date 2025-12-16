Valparaiso faces Central Michigan on home slide

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-11, 0-1 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso aims…

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-11, 0-1 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso aims to break its four-game home skid with a victory against Central Michigan.

The Beacons have gone 0-3 at home. Valparaiso gives up 77.6 points and has been outscored by 24.8 points per game.

The Chippewas are 2-4 on the road. Central Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Ayanna-Sarai Darrington averaging 6.3.

Valparaiso is shooting 32.4% from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Central Michigan allows to opponents. Central Michigan averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Valparaiso allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiona Connolly is averaging 12.4 points for the Beacons. Milana Nenadic is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games.

Madi Morson is shooting 36.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Chippewas. Darrington is averaging 12.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.