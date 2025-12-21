Valparaiso and Murray State meet in conference matchup

Murray State Racers (9-3, 1-0 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-5) Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers…

Murray State Racers (9-3, 1-0 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-5)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -5.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rakim Chaney and Valparaiso host Fredrick King and Murray State in MVC action Sunday.

The Beacons have gone 5-2 at home. Valparaiso has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Racers have gone 1-0 against MVC opponents. Murray State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Valparaiso averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Murray State allows. Murray State averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Valparaiso allows.

The Beacons and Racers match up Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaney is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 11.4 points and 1.6 steals. JT Pettigrew is averaging 10.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Javon Jackson is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.0 points for the Racers. Mason Miller is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Racers: 7-3, averaging 88.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

