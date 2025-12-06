Valenzuela leads Seton Hall against NC State after 25-point performance

Seton Hall Pirates (5-1, 1-0 Big East) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (5-4) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (5-1, 1-0 Big East) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (5-4)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall plays NC State after Mariana Valenzuela scored 25 points in Seton Hall’s 70-51 win over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Lady Wolfpack have gone 2-2 at home. NC State is sixth in the ACC scoring 77.1 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Pirates are 2-1 on the road. Seton Hall is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.

NC State scores 77.1 points, 14.1 more per game than the 63.0 Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 12.6 more points per game (80.8) than NC State gives up (68.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Brooks is shooting 41.2% and averaging 15.3 points for the Lady Wolfpack. Zamareya Jones is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Valenzuela is averaging 15.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Pirates. Savannah Catalon is averaging 15.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.