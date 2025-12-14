Valdes scores 26, Dowd makes game-winner to lead Troy past UAB 86-85

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Victor Valdes led Troy with 26 points and Thomas Dowd hit the game-winning layup at the…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Victor Valdes led Troy with 26 points and Thomas Dowd hit the game-winning layup at the buzzer as the Trojans defeated UAB 86-85 on Sunday.

Dowd scored after rebounding Cobi Campbell’s missed 3-point attempt.

Valdes added five assists and three steals for the Trojans (7-5). Cooper Campbell scored 14 points while going 5 of 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and added nine assists. Theo Seng went 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 12 points. Cobi Campbell also scored 12 points. Dowd finished with 11 points.

The Blazers (7-4) were led by Ahmad Robinson, who recorded 25 points and eight assists. Salim London added 19 points and three steals for UAB. Daniel Rivera finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Chance Westry also scored 10 points.

Valdes led Troy with 21 points in the second half.

