UTSA visits No. 14 Baylor following Scott’s 23-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) at Baylor Bears (8-1) Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor takes on…

UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) at Baylor Bears (8-1)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor takes on UTSA after Taliah Scott scored 23 points in Baylor’s 112-47 win over the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Bears have gone 5-0 at home. Baylor is sixth in the Big 12 with 16.3 assists per game led by Jana Van Gytenbeek averaging 6.0.

The Roadrunners are 1-2 on the road. UTSA is third in the AAC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Rowe averaging 4.7.

Baylor averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.7 per game UTSA gives up. UTSA has shot at a 36.6% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 30.7% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 23.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals. Bella Fontleroy is shooting 41.8% and averaging 11.6 points.

Rowe is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.0 points for the Roadrunners. Damara Allen is averaging 8.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.