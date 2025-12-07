UTSA visits No. 12 Alabama after Philon’s 29-point outing

UTSA Roadrunners (4-4) at Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -33.5;…

UTSA Roadrunners (4-4) at Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -33.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Alabama faces UTSA after Labaron Philon scored 29 points in Alabama’s 90-84 victory against the Clemson Tigers.

The Crimson Tide have gone 2-1 at home. Alabama is 89th in college basketball averaging 12.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.1% from downtown. Aden Holloway leads the team averaging 3.5 makes while shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Roadrunners are 1-1 on the road. UTSA ranks sixth in the AAC with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaidon Rayfield averaging 3.3.

Alabama averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 7.1 per game UTSA allows. UTSA’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Alabama has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Philon is scoring 21.6 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Crimson Tide. Holloway is averaging 18.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 47.5%.

Jamir Simpson averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Austin Nunez is averaging 8.8 points.

