UTSA visits Colorado after Simpson’s 20-point showing

UTSA Roadrunners (4-5) at Colorado Buffaloes (8-1) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays Colorado after Jamir…

UTSA Roadrunners (4-5) at Colorado Buffaloes (8-1)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays Colorado after Jamir Simpson scored 20 points in UTSA’s 97-55 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Buffaloes are 6-0 on their home court. Colorado scores 88.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 1-2 in road games. UTSA is the AAC leader with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Baboucarr Njie averaging 4.3.

Colorado makes 52.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.0 percentage points higher than UTSA has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). UTSA averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Colorado allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Johnson is shooting 53.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 15.3 points. Sebastian Rancik is shooting 39.5% and averaging 13.0 points.

Simpson is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Dorian Hayes is averaging 8.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.