UTEP visits Seattle U following Jones’ 21-point showing

UTEP Miners (3-4) at Seattle U Redhawks (6-2)

Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -11.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits Seattle U after Elijah Jones scored 21 points in UTEP’s 75-59 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Redhawks are 4-1 on their home court. Seattle U averages 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.8 points per game.

The Miners have gone 0-1 away from home. UTEP has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Seattle U makes 52.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than UTEP has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). UTEP has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Maldonado averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Will Heimbrodt is shooting 61.8% and averaging 15.1 points.

Jones is shooting 60.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Miners. Jamal West is averaging 12.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

