UTEP visits No. 8 TCU following Hunter’s 21-point game

UTEP Miners (7-0) at TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 TCU plays UTEP after Donovyn Hunter scored 21 points in TCU’s 84-56 win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Horned Frogs have gone 6-0 at home. TCU ranks fourth in college basketball allowing 49.4 points per game while holding opponents to 30.1% shooting.

The Miners have gone 1-0 away from home. UTEP ranks second in the CUSA giving up 56.7 points while holding opponents to 35.6% shooting.

TCU averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 5.3 per game UTEP allows. UTEP averages 23.6 more points per game (73.0) than TCU allows (49.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marta Suarez is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Olivia Miles is averaging 18.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 49.6%.

Ivane Tensaie is averaging 13.6 points for the Miners. Mary Moses Amaniyo is averaging 12 points and 12.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

