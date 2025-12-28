UTEP visits Louisiana Tech following Cooper’s 24-point showing

UTEP Miners (4-7) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-4) Ruston, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts UTEP…

UTEP Miners (4-7) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-4)

Ruston, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts UTEP after Kaden Cooper scored 24 points in Louisiana Tech’s 90-37 win over the Dallas Christian Crusaders.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-0 in home games. Louisiana Tech leads college basketball allowing just 55.5 points per game while holding opponents to 34.9% shooting.

The Miners are 0-3 on the road. UTEP averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Louisiana Tech scores 71.5 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 71.2 UTEP gives up. UTEP averages 16.9 more points per game (72.4) than Louisiana Tech gives up (55.5).

The Bulldogs and Miners face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Dudley is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.5 points. AJ Bates is averaging 12.6 points and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games.

KJ Thomas is averaging 5.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Miners. Elijah Jones is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Miners: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

