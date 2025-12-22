UTEP plays North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (10-4) vs. UTEP Miners (3-7) El Paso, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota…

North Dakota State Bison (10-4) vs. UTEP Miners (3-7)

El Paso, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State and UTEP meet at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

The Miners have a 3-7 record in non-conference play. UTEP has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bison are 10-4 in non-conference play. North Dakota State ranks fourth in the Summit League with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevian Carson averaging 4.2.

UTEP is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.9% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UTEP gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Blackwell is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 8.9 points and 1.5 steals. Elijah Jones is shooting 56.3% and averaging 13.6 points.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bison. Markhi Strickland is averaging 14.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 61.5% over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

