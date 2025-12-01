Utah visits Cal following McHenry’s 27-point outing

Utah Utes (6-2) at California Golden Bears (6-1) Berkeley, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Cal after…

Utah Utes (6-2) at California Golden Bears (6-1)

Berkeley, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Cal after Don McHenry scored 27 points in Utah’s 75-74 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Golden Bears have gone 5-0 in home games. Cal has a 6-1 record against teams above .500.

The Utes play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Utah is sixth in the Big 12 with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Keanu Dawes averaging 8.0.

Cal averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Utah allows. Utah has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 52.8% from beyond the arc. Chris Bell is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.6 points.

Terrence Brown is averaging 21.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Utes. McHenry is averaging 17.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.