Utah Valley Wolverines face the Weber State Wildcats on 3-game win streak

Weber State Wildcats (5-5) at Utah Valley Wolverines (8-3) Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -13.5;…

Weber State Wildcats (5-5) at Utah Valley Wolverines (8-3)

Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -13.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Weber State.

The Wolverines have gone 4-0 in home games. Utah Valley leads the WAC with 80.9 points and is shooting 51.0%.

The Wildcats are 1-4 on the road. Weber State has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

Utah Valley averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Weber State gives up. Weber State scores 18.4 more points per game (82.9) than Utah Valley gives up to opponents (64.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Holcombe is averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jace Whiting averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Trevor Henning is averaging 13.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.