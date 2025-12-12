Utah Valley Wolverines and the UCSB Gauchos square off in Salt Lake City, Utah

UCSB Gauchos (8-2, 2-0 Big West) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (7-3) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UCSB Gauchos (8-2, 2-0 Big West) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (7-3)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB and Utah Valley square off at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Wolverines have a 7-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Utah Valley ranks fifth in the WAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jackson Holcombe averaging 2.1.

The Gauchos have a 6-2 record in non-conference play. UCSB is sixth in the Big West with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Zion Sensley averaging 7.9.

Utah Valley makes 52.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (46.1%). UCSB averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Utah Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holcombe is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 51.8%.

Aidan Mahaney is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Gauchos. Colin Smith is averaging 13.1 points and 4.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.