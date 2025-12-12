Utah Valley visits UMKC following Bennett’s 27-point outing

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-3) at UMKC Roos (1-7) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts Utah…

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-3) at UMKC Roos (1-7)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts Utah Valley after Emani Bennett scored 27 points in UMKC’s 85-79 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Roos have gone 1-3 in home games. UMKC averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wolverines are 2-2 on the road. Utah Valley is seventh in the WAC with 29.3 rebounds per game led by Halle Nelson averaging 6.9.

UMKC’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley averages 61.5 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 72.0 UMKC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Roos. Elauni Bennett is averaging 14.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 60.3%.

Amanda Barcello is averaging 14.3 points and 2.7 steals for the Wolverines. Tessa Chaney is averaging 12.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.