Utah Valley visits McDowell and Tarleton State

Utah Valley Wolverines (11-3, 1-0 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-4, 1-0 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (11-3, 1-0 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-4, 1-0 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Utah Valley after Camron McDowell scored 23 points in Tarleton State’s 69-63 win against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Texans have gone 7-0 at home. Tarleton State scores 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Wolverines are 1-0 against conference opponents. Utah Valley is seventh in college basketball with 20.6 assists per game led by Trevan Leonhardt averaging 6.9.

Tarleton State makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Utah Valley averages 12.7 more points per game (83.0) than Tarleton State allows to opponents (70.3).

The Texans and Wolverines meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dior Johnson averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 20.7 points while shooting 56.5% from beyond the arc. Freddy Hicks is averaging 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jackson Holcombe is averaging 16.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 12.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.