Utah Valley visits Bowling Green following Towns’ 27-point performance

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-3) at Bowling Green Falcons (6-2)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green plays Utah Valley after Sam Towns scored 27 points in Bowling Green’s 82-66 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Falcons are 3-1 on their home court. Bowling Green averages 85.1 points and has outscored opponents by 19.3 points per game.

The Wolverines are 0-3 on the road. Utah Valley averages 83.4 points and has outscored opponents by 18.8 points per game.

Bowling Green averages 85.1 points, 20.5 more per game than the 64.6 Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Bowling Green allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javontae Campbell is shooting 48.1% and averaging 17.4 points for the Falcons. Javon Ruffin is averaging 11.0 points.

Jackson Holcombe is averaging 15.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 13.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

