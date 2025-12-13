Utah Valley squares off against UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (8-2, 2-0 Big West) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (7-3) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UCSB Gauchos (8-2, 2-0 Big West) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (7-3)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB and Utah Valley square off in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Wolverines have a 7-3 record in non-conference play. Utah Valley scores 82.2 points while outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game.

The Gauchos have a 6-2 record in non-conference play. UCSB is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah Valley makes 52.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (46.1%). UCSB has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Holcombe is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Aidan Mahaney is shooting 47.0% and averaging 15.6 points for the Gauchos. Colin Smith is averaging 13.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

