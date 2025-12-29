Utah Valley puts home win streak on the line against Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (10-3) at Utah Valley Wolverines (10-3) Orem, Utah; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -7.5;…

Cal Baptist Lancers (10-3) at Utah Valley Wolverines (10-3)

Orem, Utah; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley hosts Cal Baptist trying to continue its eight-game home winning streak.

The Wolverines have gone 6-0 in home games. Utah Valley ranks third in the WAC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jackson Holcombe averaging 2.5.

The Lancers are 3-2 on the road. Cal Baptist scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Utah Valley makes 52.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Cal Baptist has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

The Wolverines and Lancers square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holcombe is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 15.5 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

