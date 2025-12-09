Utah Valley faces Idaho State, looks for 5th straight home win

Idaho State Bengals (6-4) at Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3) Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley will…

Idaho State Bengals (6-4) at Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3)

Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Wolverines face Idaho State.

The Wolverines are 3-0 in home games. Utah Valley is third in the WAC in rebounding averaging 35.7 rebounds. Jackson Holcombe leads the Wolverines with 7.2 boards.

The Bengals have gone 2-3 away from home. Idaho State ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 13.3 assists per game led by Jamison Guerra averaging 4.2.

Utah Valley’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State scores 9.8 more points per game (75.1) than Utah Valley allows (65.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Holcombe is scoring 16.0 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 56.8%.

Caleb Van De Griend is averaging 14 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bengals. Connor Hollenbeck is averaging 12.8 points.

