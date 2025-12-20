Utah Valley defeats Bethesda (CA) 109-48

OREM, Utah (AP) — Jackson Holcombe scored 16 points as Utah Valley beat Bethesda (CA) 109-48 on Saturday. Holcombe grabbed…

OREM, Utah (AP) — Jackson Holcombe scored 16 points as Utah Valley beat Bethesda (CA) 109-48 on Saturday.

Holcombe grabbed 15 rebounds for the Wolverines (10-3). Tyler Hendricks scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Isaac Davis finished 6 of 6 from the field for 13 points.

Kenji Cooper and Cameron Durr led the way for the Flames with 13 points apiece. The Flames have now lost six straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

