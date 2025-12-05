Utah Utes play the Cal Baptist Lancers in out-of-conference game

Cal Baptist Lancers (7-2) at Utah Utes (6-3) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Martel Williams and…

Cal Baptist Lancers (7-2) at Utah Utes (6-3)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Martel Williams and Cal Baptist take on Terrence Brown and Utah in non-conference play.

The Utes are 5-1 in home games. Utah is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lancers have gone 2-1 away from home. Cal Baptist is seventh in the WAC scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

Utah makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Cal Baptist averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 17 points. Brown is shooting 44.4% and averaging 21.0 points.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is shooting 24.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 17.5 points and 3.6 assists. Williams is averaging 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

