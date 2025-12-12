Utah Utes face the Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) vs. Utah Utes (7-3) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State and…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) vs. Utah Utes (7-3)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State and Utah square off in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Utes are 7-3 in non-conference play. Utah has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 4-5 in non-conference play. Mississippi State is ninth in the SEC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Shawn Jones Jr. averaging 2.3.

Utah makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Mississippi State has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 45.6% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Brown is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Josh Hubbard is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 15.7 points and 1.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

