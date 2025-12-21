Utah Utes face the Arizona Wildcats, look for 7th straight win

Utah Utes (9-3) at Arizona Wildcats (9-2) Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah is looking to continue…

Utah Utes (9-3) at Arizona Wildcats (9-2)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah is looking to continue its six-game win streak with a victory over Arizona.

The Wildcats are 9-2 in home games. Arizona is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Utes are 3-0 on the road. Utah is sixth in the Big 12 with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Reese Ross averaging 6.8.

Arizona makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.2 percentage points higher than Utah has allowed to its opponents (36.1%). Utah averages 5.5 more points per game (71.7) than Arizona gives up to opponents (66.2).

The Wildcats and Utes match up Monday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickayla Perdue is averaging 17.9 points for the Wildcats. Lani Cornfield is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ross is averaging 9.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Utes. Maty Wilke is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Utes: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

