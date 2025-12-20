Utah Tech visits Weber State after Suarez’s 26-point outing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-6) at Weber State Wildcats (5-6) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5;…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-6) at Weber State Wildcats (5-6)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts Utah Tech after Edwin Suarez scored 26 points in Weber State’s 90-74 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Wildcats are 4-1 on their home court. Weber State has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trailblazers are 1-4 in road games. Utah Tech is second in the WAC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Bolanga averaging 5.0.

Weber State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Weber State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Whiting is averaging 13.4 points for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ethan Potter is shooting 58.9% and averaging 16.7 points for the Trailblazers. Bolanga is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

