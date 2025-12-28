Utah Tech visits Uhrich and Southern Utah

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-4) Cedar City, Utah; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-4)

Cedar City, Utah; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on Utah Tech after Ava Uhrich scored 26 points in Southern Utah’s 76-68 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Thunderbirds have gone 4-0 at home. Southern Utah has a 3-4 record against teams above .500.

The Trailblazers are 0-2 on the road. Utah Tech is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 66.3 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 67.6 Southern Utah allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sierra Chambers is averaging 16.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Thunderbirds. Uhrich is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kaylee Borden is averaging 16.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Brie Crittendon is averaging 10.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.