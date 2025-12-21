Utah Tech plays Creighton following Potter’s 23-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-6) at Creighton Bluejays (7-5, 2-0 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-6) at Creighton Bluejays (7-5, 2-0 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech takes on Creighton after Ethan Potter scored 23 points in Utah Tech’s 82-80 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bluejays are 5-1 in home games. Creighton averages 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Trailblazers are 2-4 in road games. Utah Tech is third in the WAC scoring 79.2 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

Creighton averages 77.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 72.5 Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dix is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 11.8 points. Blake Harper is shooting 41.3% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

Potter is averaging 17.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Noah Bolanga is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

