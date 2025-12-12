Utah Tech hosts Borter and UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (8-1, 2-0 Big West) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-4) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UCSB Gauchos (8-1, 2-0 Big West) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-4)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB plays Utah Tech after Zoe Borter scored 25 points in UCSB’s 67-47 win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Trailblazers have gone 4-2 at home. Utah Tech allows 68.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Gauchos are 5-1 in road games. UCSB leads the Big West with 14.9 assists. Madison Naro leads the Gauchos with 4.1.

Utah Tech averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 4.8 per game UCSB gives up. UCSB averages 71.1 points per game, 2.3 more than the 68.8 Utah Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylee Borden is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Maddie Warren is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Borter is averaging 15.2 points for the Gauchos. Olivia Bradley is averaging 12.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

