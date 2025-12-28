Utah takes on Washington after McHenry’s 27-point game

Utah Utes (8-4) at Washington Huskies (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Seattle; Monday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Washington…

Utah Utes (8-4) at Washington Huskies (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Seattle; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Washington after Don McHenry scored 27 points in Utah’s 101-77 win against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Huskies are 5-1 on their home court. Washington ranks second in the Big Ten with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Hannes Steinbach averaging 5.0.

The Utes are 0-1 in road games. Utah scores 82.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Washington averages 83.3 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 78.8 Utah gives up. Utah has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steinbach is scoring 17.9 points per game with 12.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Huskies. Zoom Diallo is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Keanu Dawes is averaging 11.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Utes. Terrence Brown is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 82.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Utes: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

