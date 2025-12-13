Utah takes on Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) vs. Utah Utes (7-3) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5;…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) vs. Utah Utes (7-3)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State and Utah play at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Utes are 7-3 in non-conference play. Utah is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 4-5 in non-conference play. Mississippi State has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

Utah’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State averages 78.3 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 78.7 Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Brown is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Josh Hubbard is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 15.7 points and 1.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

