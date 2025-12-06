Utah take on Cal Baptist in non-conference play

Cal Baptist Lancers (7-2) at Utah Utes (6-3) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -7.5;…

Cal Baptist Lancers (7-2) at Utah Utes (6-3)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Terrence Brown and Utah host Martel Williams and Cal Baptist in out-of-conference action.

The Utes are 5-1 in home games. Utah is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Lancers are 2-1 on the road. Cal Baptist ranks seventh in the WAC with 11.3 assists per game led by Dominique Daniels Jr. averaging 3.6.

Utah averages 80.3 points, 12.5 more per game than the 67.8 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Utah allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 17 points. Brown is shooting 44.4% and averaging 21.0 points.

Daniels is averaging 17.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Lancers. Williams is averaging 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.