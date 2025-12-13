Utah State wins 83-78 against Illinois State

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Michael Collins Jr.’s 20 points helped Utah State defeat Illinois State 83-78 on Saturday. Collins…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Michael Collins Jr.’s 20 points helped Utah State defeat Illinois State 83-78 on Saturday.

Collins shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Aggies (9-1). Garry Clark scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line and added eight rebounds. Mason Falslev shot 6 of 13 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Ty Pence led the Redbirds (8-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two steals. Landon Moore added 14 points for Illinois State. Johnny Kinziger had 13 points, five assists and four steals. The Redbirds ended a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

Utah State used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 55-41 with 13:31 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

