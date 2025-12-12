Utah State squares off against Illinois State

Illinois State Redbirds (8-2) vs. Utah State Aggies (8-1) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State…

Illinois State Redbirds (8-2) vs. Utah State Aggies (8-1)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on Illinois State in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Aggies have an 8-1 record in non-conference games. Utah State is 6-1 against opponents over .500.

The Redbirds are 8-2 in non-conference play. Illinois State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah State averages 84.7 points, 18.8 more per game than the 65.9 Illinois State gives up. Illinois State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Utah State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Collins Jr. averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 20.7 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Mason Falslev is shooting 52.0% and averaging 15.2 points.

Johnny Kinziger is shooting 48.5% and averaging 13.0 points for the Redbirds. Ty’Reek Coleman is averaging 13.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

