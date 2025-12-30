Utah State faces conference rival San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (2-11, 0-2 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (5-6, 1-1 MWC) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Aaliyah Gayles and Utah State host Maya Anderson and San Jose State in MWC play Wednesday.

The Aggies have gone 4-1 in home games. Utah State has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spartans are 0-2 in conference play. San Jose State is 1-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Utah State scores 63.2 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 70.7 San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Utah State allows.

The Aggies and Spartans match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gayles is averaging 13.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Marina Asensio is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Allie Cummins is shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 7.8 points. Anderson is averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 58.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

