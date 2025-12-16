Utah State faces Air Force, looks for 4th straight home win

Air Force Falcons (6-4) at Utah State Aggies (4-5) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts…

Air Force Falcons (6-4) at Utah State Aggies (4-5)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Air Force looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Aggies have gone 3-1 in home games. Utah State is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

The Falcons are 2-4 on the road. Air Force is ninth in the MWC scoring 58.6 points per game and is shooting 36.2%.

Utah State averages 64.9 points, 6.1 more per game than the 58.8 Air Force allows. Air Force averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Utah State gives up.

The Aggies and Falcons square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Asensio is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 10 points and 1.6 steals. Aaliyah Gayles is shooting 34.0% and averaging 14.3 points.

Milahnie Perry is averaging 17.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Falcons. Jayda McNabb is averaging 8.3 points.

