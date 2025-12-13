Utah State Aggies face the Illinois State Redbirds

Illinois State Redbirds (8-2) vs. Utah State Aggies (8-1) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies…

Illinois State Redbirds (8-2) vs. Utah State Aggies (8-1)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -8.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on Illinois State in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Aggies are 8-1 in non-conference play. Utah State is second in the MWC scoring 84.7 points while shooting 50.7% from the field.

The Redbirds have an 8-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Illinois State is third in the MVC scoring 81.5 points per game and is shooting 48.0%.

Utah State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Illinois State gives up. Illinois State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Utah State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Collins Jr. is scoring 20.7 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 15.2 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 52.0%.

Johnny Kinziger is averaging 13 points for the Redbirds. Ty’Reek Coleman is averaging 13.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.